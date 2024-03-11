Lancaster University resident alleged to have damaged fire door and assaulted police officer and two men

A resident at Lancaster University is due to appear in court charged with criminal damage and assault x 3.
By Michelle Blade
Published 11th Mar 2024, 14:52 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Ritupren Sahoo, 28, of Lonsdale College, Lancaster University, is charged with damaging a fire door worth £500 at the university on March 9.She is also charged with assaulting a police officer and two men in Lancaster on the same date.

She is due to appear at Preston Magistrates’ Court today, (Monday).