Lancaster University resident alleged to have damaged fire door and assaulted police officer and two men
A resident at Lancaster University is due to appear in court charged with criminal damage and assault x 3.
Ritupren Sahoo, 28, of Lonsdale College, Lancaster University, is charged with damaging a fire door worth £500 at the university on March 9.She is also charged with assaulting a police officer and two men in Lancaster on the same date.
She is due to appear at Preston Magistrates’ Court today, (Monday).