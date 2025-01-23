Lancaster University researcher brings first-generation immigrant stand-up comedy to The Dukes

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A cracking and irresistible evening of first-generation immigrant stand-up comedy is lined up at The Dukes in Lancaster.

Daphna Baram, Lancaster University’s PhD researcher and a stand-up comedian will be presenting Global Funnies, a showcase of first-generation immigrant stand-up comedy with some of the

funniest immigrant comedians living in the UK.

Hailing from different places worldwide, the comedians participating are confident, intelligently subversive, quirky and electric.

President Obonjo (Benjamin Bello) from Nigeria is, reviewers say, a comedic genius who has spearheaded revolution on the comedy scene as an African dictator exiled in Britain.

Romina Puma, originally from Italy, was the finalist at the Leicester Mercury Comedian of the Year 2024 and Komedia New Comedy Awards 2023.

She brings irreverent cheer in two languages and the most charming of accents.

Mark Silcox is a stand-up comedian and actor who featured on BBC’s The Big Asian Stand-Up, and on Channel 4’s Joe Lycett’s Got Your Back.

Born in Madhya Pradesh in India, Mark is known for his experimental, deadpan style of anti-humour.

Radu Isac started his comedy career in Romania.

In London he’s made a name for himself as the king of the misanthropes, setting out his bleak worldview one gag at a time.

His sugar-coated depravity forces laugh out of those who should really know better – venomous but twinkly, like a snake dipped in glitter.

His stand-up was featured on multiple BBC, Channel 4 and Comedy Central programmes.

Daphna Baram said: “I feel this project finally ties together my academic work and my stand-up comedy journey.

“Coming towards the end of my PhD project at Lancaster University “Something to Declare: Immigrants” Stand-Up Comedy in the UK, I am excited to bring a few of them to Lancaster to allow comedy lovers in town as well as my academic colleagues to hear the true voices of immigrant comedians first hand and to come laugh with us.

"After all is said and done - this is what it is all about. I always believed that “town” and “gown” must come together; this is a fantastic opportunity to make it happen.”

The showcase will take place on January 30 at 7.30pm at The Dukes’ Moor Space and tickets cost £5.

Prior to the evening, there will be a roundtable (free of charge) starting at 4pm on Lancaster University campus at the Marcus Merriman Lecture Theatre (Bowland North).

The project is supported by the UKRI Arts and Humanities Research Council through the North-West Doctoral Training Partnership and organised through Lancaster Institute for

Contemporary Arts’ Cultures Research Centre.

For more information and to book tickets visit https://dukeslancaster.org/whats-on/theatre/global-funnies

To book your place for the roundtable visit https://forms.office.com/pages/responsepage.aspx?id=Ec2bnHqXnE6poLxzQJAWShFjHBACGGlHm_JHGTmqV35UNU5NTjNWMFk1VTVUUDdDNEhJWTdSSDYyUC4u&route=shorturl