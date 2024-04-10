Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Released today, the QS World University Rankings by Subject 2024 are based on analysis of the reputation and research output of almost 5,000 institutions around the globe. This year, from this group of 5,000, 1,561 were ranked across 55 narrow subjects and five broad subject areas, creating more than 19,100 entries.

Rising to third place from 10th last year, Linguistics at Lancaster has consistently been a high performer in global and national league tables and the university has been at the forefront of Linguistics teaching and research for decades.

Whether making a difference in the lives of people with dyslexia or helping the NHS improve services, Lancaster’s world-leading Department of Linguistics and English Language examines how language works in learning, communication and within society.

Meanwhile, two other Lancaster University subjects also took world top 50 spots, with English Language and Literature ranking 38th and Marketing ranking between 21st and 50th.

Other high performers taking top 100 positions at Lancaster are:

Art and Design (51-100)

Modern Languages (72nd)

Environmental Sciences (joint 96th)

Accounting and Finance (joint 75th)

Business and Management Studies (joint 72nd)

Sociology (83rd)

Statistics and Operational Research (51-100)

Data Science and Artificial Intelligence (51-70)

Prof Simon Guy, Pro-Vice-Chancellor Global (Digital, International, Sustainability), said: “These outstanding individual subject results are indicative of the quality and breadth of excellence here at Lancaster. Although we are a proudly northern, campus-based university with a deep commitment to our region, our strategic partners span the globe from Germany to Indonesia.

"Thanks to the ambition and excellence of our people, Lancaster University is committed to having a positive impact across the world.”

Prof Jonathan Culpeper, Head of the Department of Linguistics and English Language, said: "Our department benefits from the interdisciplinary ethos, willingness to engage with real-world issues and collaborative spirit that characterises Lancaster University. Above all, this result is testament to the creativity and sheer hard work of my colleagues.