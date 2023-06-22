Lancaster University leads archaeological dig to unearth remains of medieval castle and village in Cumbria

The project, funded by the Castle Studies Trust, gets under way at Lowther this Monday (June 26).

Its aim is to reveal how the Normans conquered and colonised the region and what this process was like for inhabitants – and to chart the origins of the Lowther estate.

Preliminary work suggests the remains of Lowther’s medieval castle and its adjoining village may date to the late 11th or early 12th Century.

Lowther Castle north park where the dig will take place.

If so, the site might provide rare evidence of the conquest of Cumbria by King William Rufus and his brother, King Henry I – a generation after the Normans seized control of the rest of England.

The project is led by Dr Sophie Thérèse Ambler, a Reader in Medieval History and Deputy Director of the Centre for War and Diplomacy at Lancaster University.

The archaeological investigation will be run by Allen Archaeology, working with archaeology students and staff from the University of Central Lancashire (UCLan).

The first phase of the month-long dig will include a geophysical survey. Then two metre by ten metre trenches will be opened across the earthworks of the castle and village.

This will involve three weeks of intensive investigations in the hope of uncovering important new evidence of when the castle was built, its relationship to the adjoining village and how the site changed over the centuries.

A dig diary with regular updates on the investigation will be available on the Castle Studies Trust website, with social media coverage at #lowthermedievalcastle

Dr Ambler said: “We’re very excited to start the project at Lowther. There’s little written evidence for Cumbria in the early and central Middle Ages – since this region wasn’t part of William the Conqueror’s kingdom it isn’t included in Domesday Book, and few records have otherwise survived.”

Jeremy Cunnington, of the Castle Studies Trust, said: “The Castle Studies Trust is delighted to be funding this project to understand more about the Norman conquest and colonisation of Cumbria. This has the potential to not only advance our understanding of the use of castles in the colonisation of Cumbria by the Normans but also more generally throughout the UK.”

Jim Lowther, the owner of Lowther Castle, added: “The Lowther family has been on this site for many hundreds of years but our knowledge of their buildings and history only really starts from the late 16th century. It will be fascinating to learn more about the estate’s early past.

“Moreover, for our summer visitors, the excavation work itself will add an intriguing element to the experience of visiting Lowther Castle.”

The remains of the medieval castle and village lie immediately north of Lowther’s 19th Century castle. Visitors to Lowther Castle and Gardens will be able to view the excavations, and the findings will be used to share the story of the estate’s medieval past.

The investigation will help scholars understand an important, but little documented, phase in Britain’s history.