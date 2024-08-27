Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A fundraiser has been launched for a recent Lancaster University graduate who has days left due to pancreatic cancer, to return to her family in South America.

Friends of Alexandra Angeles Caycho, who graduated in July with a first class degree in Fine Art and Design, are raising money for her to be able to travel home to Peru, which is her final wish.

Alex was diagnosed with Stage 3 Pancreatic Cancer on March 17 2023 aged 20, which doctors told her was almost impossible for someone of her age to have.

She has since gone through extensive chemotherapy and radiotherapy, along with numerous hospital stays.

Friends of Alexandra Angeles Caycho, a Lancaster University graduate, have launched a fundraiser to help get Alex home to Peru as she has just days or weeks to live due to pancreatic cancer.

She received news last week that her cancer has spread and grown, and that there is nothing more that the doctors can do, giving her a timeframe of days to weeks.

Through this all, Alex has been accompanied by her boyfriend Dylan, who has been with her at every chemotherapy appointment and each hospital stay.

The pair graduated together in July.

On the GoFundMe page, Alex has written: “My last wish is to return to Peru, to be with my family in the place where I grew up, where I have so many happy memories.

"I can’t imagine being anywhere else in these final days. But getting there isn’t going to be easy.

"Due to my condition, the only safe way for me to travel is by private jet, with my doctors by my side to take care of me during the journey.”

Her friends said: “We know this is a tremendous amount to ask, but we are hoping that the kindness of others can help us raise the funds needed for Alex’s final wish.

"Alex and her mother are hoping to fly out as soon as possible after the weekend of August 24-25. The alternative option is flying business class, but would be riskier.”

Alex said: “Thank you for taking the time to read my story. Your support, whether it’s through a donation or simply sharing this page, means more to me than words can express.

" I never thought I would be in this position, but knowing that there are people out there who care gives me the strength to face what’s coming.”

Donate to the fundraiser at https://www.gofundme.com/f/5qk57-help-alex-travel-the-world

The fundraiser has already raised £57,000.