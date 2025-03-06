Lancaster train route shut for weeks at a time as part of major West Coast Main Line overhaul

Rail passengers on much of the northern part of the West Coast Main Line face several years of disruption due to a Network Rail project named “Trilink”.

The aim is to bring infrastructure installed in the 1970s up to 21st-century standards, increasing capacity for more passenger and freight trains and accelerating journeys.

Instead of just the usual weekend and bank holiday closures, the line connecting London Euston with northwest England and southern Scotland will be repeatedly shut for two weeks, according to information in the rail press.

Rather than closing every weekend for years, Network Rail plans a series of longer “blockades” – in which engineers take possession of the line – typically lasting 15 days at a time.

Lancaster Railway Station.

They would be spaced out over each of the next three years.

Network Rail, which is coordinating the project, says no work plans have been confirmed yet.

The improvements might even see main-line trains calling once again at Carnforth station – the setting for the iconic film Brief Encounter.

The first two-week closure is provisionally due to start on January 1 2026, beginning with four days of work in the Preston station area for signal gantry renewals and signal and communications maintenance.

During that time, the WCML possession will extend to Carnforth.

From January 5-14, possession will be from Preston-Lancaster - apart from the weekend of January 10-11, when the stretch between Carnforth and Oxenholme will also be closed.

A further blockade between Preston and Carlisle, and south of Carstairs, is due to run from April 11-25, with further two-week possessions during the first two weeks of both June (Preston-Acton Bridge, near Warrington) and September (Preston-Carlisle).

A Network Rail spokesman said blocks are in the engineering diary, but work to finalise the plan “might change this”.

He added: “We work closely with partners across the industry to manage passenger disruption and keep people and freight moving. We know Trilink is an ambitious programme and disruption will be inevitable.

“We have cross-industry working groups looking at the passenger handling, comms and engagement plan, and look forward to continuing that open and useful industry collaboration.”