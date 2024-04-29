Lancaster train passengers warned of all-day delays between Preston and Wigan

Passengers travelling between Wigan and Preston railway are being advised to check before they travel due to damaged overhead power lines.
By Debbie Butler
Published 29th Apr 2024, 14:33 BST
Network Rail engineers say they are working as fast as they can to fix the 25,000-volt overhead cables near Coppull, Lancashire, after they came down earlier today (Monday April 29).

No trains are able to run in either direction on the West Coast Main Line between Wigan North Western and Preston. Trains are being diverted where possible, but delays and cancellations are expected. Disruption is expected for the rest of the day.

Kara Wood, Network Rail’s acting North West route strategy director, said: “We’re sorry to passengers affected by the problems with the overhead power lines in Coppull. We have specialist repair teams on site working as fast as they can to fix the cables and restore power so trains can safely run again through the area.

Overhead cables which have come down on the West Coast Main Line.

“Disruption is expected for the rest of the day so we’re urging people to plan their journeys and check before they travel with their train operator or National Rail Enquiries.”

Work will take place throughout the day to reopen the line as soon as possible.

Investigations into what caused the overhead lines to be brought down are ongoing.

