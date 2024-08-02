Lancaster traders and businesses reassured over Christmas car park fears

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Lancaster City Council has reassured retailers and businesses in Lancaster that there will be no change to the availability of parking in the city centre before Christmas.

Retailers had expressed concerns about parking during the all-important pre-Christmas period based on the belief that work will begin on the Canal Quarter later in 2024.

This is not the case and work will only begin on the Canal Quarter in 2025.

The council has also announced the creation of a new project board to oversee an extensive response to a recent consultation on its draft city centre parking strategy and coordinate future planning.

In June a comprehensive consultation closed on the draft car parking strategy, the aim of which is to ensure there continues to be a well-managed supply of public car parking facilities in Lancaster.

The primary job of the new parking board, a working group of councillors and officers, will be to respond to the consultation and also calculate future parking requirements.

Councillor Jean Parr, cabinet member for planning and placemaking, said: “It is important that businesses, retailers, and visitors to the city know that all the car parks which are now open will be available in December.

“Retailers need to be aware of this so that they can plan their stock levels and staffing accordingly.

"The council will once again be offering free parking for shoppers at specified times in the Christmas period.”

Councillor Catherine Potter added: “The council recognises the importance of providing sufficient parking spaces for locals, day trippers and visitors to Lancaster and Morecambe at all times of year but especially Christmas.

“Our retail and cultural sectors are of critical importance to the success and vitality of our district, and we wish to support them in every way we can.”