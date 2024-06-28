Lancaster to host northern regional final of BBC New Comedy Awards 2024
This televised event at Lancaster town hall will be hosted by Mancunian comedian, Rachel Fairburn.
Head judge Babatunde Aleshe (Googlebox, I’m a Celeb, Taskmaster) will be joined by local judge Lucy Beaumont (To Hull and Back, We Can Twerk It Out, BBC New Comedy Awards Winner) and to make up the panel deciding which fresh new comic will make it through to the BBC One Grand Final.
The winner will receive a paid commission to write and perform their own 30-minute audio pilot under the mentorship of a BBC Comedy Commissioner, a glittering trophy and £1,000 cash.
Plus, the winner will perform live on the BBC as part of Comic Relief’s Red Nose Day night of TV in March 2025 on its 40th Anniversary.
Find out more about the awards at https://www.bbc.co.uk/programmes/b00z66p7
Entry closes on Sunday June 30 2024 at 11.59pm.