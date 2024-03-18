Lancaster theatre unveils fresh new look
Lancaster Grand Theatre has unveiled captivating designs which signal a significant milestone in its rich history and promising future.
Lancaster Grand Theatre, under its many names, has been a major part of the social and cultural life of Lancaster since it opened in 1782.
This year, the theatre celebrates 243 years of live entertainment for the people of Lancaster district and beyond.
The gradual transition from the old logo to the new one, accompanied by a fresh colour scheme, has been a subtle yet impactful transformation.
The new logo and colours pay homage to the extensive heritage restoration efforts that have revitalised the physical allure of the cherished theatre.
This restoration project, undertaken in collaboration with Lancaster High Streets Heritage Action Zone throughout 2022/2023, stands as a testament to the community’s dedication to
preserving its cultural heritage.
The striking new logo can now be seen adorning both the external and internal advertising of the Lancaster Grand Theatre, depicting the majestic Lancaster City Skyline.
This design is the result of a partnership with local artist, Sandy Gardner.
Sandy’s artwork, which celebrates Lancaster’s architectural splendour and wildlife, has garnered admiration across the city, gracing prominent locations such as St. Nics shopping
arcade and numerous local businesses.
Sandy Gardner expressed her delight in contributing to the rebranding of the Lancaster Grand Theatre, saying: “Four things are important to my practice as an artist: the natural
world, conservation, community, and collaborating with local businesses. This commission encompassed all.”
In particular, Sandy has crafted a breathtaking new skyline featuring the iconic Lancaster Grand Theatre, showcased in her masterpiece ‘Lunar Swans’.
This artwork captures the essence of Lancaster’s charm and history, portraying many of the city’s beautiful landmarks.
Moreover, in a delightful nod to Lancaster’s rich heritage, the artwork incorporates subtle elements such as the Angel of Peace from Lancaster’s Garden of Remembrance and a hidden
dinosaur, paying tribute to Lancaster-born palaeontologist Richard Owen.
For more information on Sandy Gardner’s artwork and collaborations, or to order her artwork please visit https://www.sandygardner.co.uk/