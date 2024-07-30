Lancaster theatre now more accessible thanks to pavement improvements
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Box Office is back open at the front of the theatre.
Funded by the Lancaster High Streets Heritage Action Zone project, upgrades include a widened pavement, a new courtesy crossing with tactile flags, and themed bollards celebrating the theatre’s rich history with figures like Joseph Grimaldi and Charles Dickens.
Each of the new pavement bollards outside the theatre represents a unique historical appearance at Lancaster Grand Theatre.
The streetworks lasted four weeks and signed vehicle diversions were in place during this time.
Mark Hutton, chairman of the Lancaster Footlights & Grand Theatre charity, said: “These improvements make so much sense. Creating a new pavement that is wide enough for people to queue, and for pedestrians to be able to pass each other safely, particularly those using prams and wheelchairs, is a very welcome and much needed improvement.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.