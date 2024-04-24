Lancaster theatre lights up in memory of teenager who was ‘born performer'
and live on Freeview channel 276
The family of Charlotte Edwards, known as Lottie, youth theatre members and staff gathered and met for tea and cake with bursary recipients and a surprise musical tribute from More Music’s Rachel Parsons.
Lottie’s parents Sarah and Philip said: “Lottie was simply the best daughter that we could have hoped for. She was kind, talented, bright, extremely funny, and had an ability to connect with others that were well beyond her years.
“Lottie will always be remembered for her kilowatt smile and her infectious enthusiasm for life. She would, quite literally, light up a room!
“She was a born performer (both inside the Dukes and out) and felt very passionately that opportunities like youth theatre should be accessible to all children regardless of financial background.
“Thanks to the Dukes for making this wonderful tribute to our lovely Lottie. A huge, heartfelt thank you to everyone for continuing to support Lottie’s Fund to provide youth theatre bursaries for young people from Lancaster, Morecambe and beyond. It’s a wonderful legacy and means the world to us.”
Carl Woodward, head of creative communities said: “We are thrilled that every donation to Lottie’s Fund creates opportunities for children that haven’t existed before and ensures we can welcome as many people as possible to the Dukes.”
Charlotte was killed in a road collision in Ellel in 2019.
Since 2021, over £8,000 has been raised through Lottie’s Fund to provide non-means tested bursaries for the Dukes youth theatre.
To donate to Lottie’s Fund visit https://dukeslancaster.org/donations