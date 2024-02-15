Lancaster textile company celebrating 100 years in business needs your memories to help tell hidden story

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Lancaster Civic Vision (LCV) are working with Standfast & Barracks to try to bring to life again these employees’ memories.

Over those 100 years Standfast & Barracks has evolved and grown to become one of Lancashire’s success stories – it is now a multi-million pound business

printing over one million metres per year of exquisite fabric a year and counts many of the world’s leading designers, including brands such as Sanderson, Zoffany

The clock and clock tower at the old entrance to Standfast & Barracks, Caton Road, Lancaster. Photo: Standfast & Barracks.

and Morris and Co amongst its clients.

Indeed, as recently as 2020 they were the winners of the Queens Award for Enterprise: International Trade.

In June LCV will be assisting Standfast & Barracks to unveil a Heritage Plaque on the iconic clock tower, Caton Road and in readiness for the occasion the clock

and four clock faces will be refurbished, fully working again and lit at night.

Some of the exquisite designs available. Photo: Standfast & Barracks.

That a company can be successful – and stay so successful for 100 years – must depend largely on the people who work there, those people whose daily lives are

totally entwined with that of the company, in many cases working for no other employer.

It is these memories that Lancaster Civic Vision would like to tap into and explore:

*Were you or any of your relatives employed by Standfast & Barracks?

Emma Douglas showing The Princess of Wales Standfast & Barrack’s fascinating, historical ledgers. Picture Kelvin Lister-Stuttard.

*Do you have memories or interesting stories of your or their time there?

*Do you have any photographs or memorabilia that you can share?

*Would you be prepared to attend an event this year to have these memories

recorded?

If you can help Lancaster Civic Vision would love to hear from you.

Email [email protected] or fill in the ‘Contact Join Us’ form at https://www.lancastercivicsociety.uk/

Simon Palmer, operations manager at Standfast and Barracks said: “We are delighted to be celebrating our Centenary in 2024.

“To mark the occasion, we have a number of events planned, including a design competition for local schools, an exhibition in Lancaster Museum, restoration of

our iconic clock tower back to working order, a display at Light Up Lancaster and a staff celebration at Lancaster Brewery.

"We will also be supporting 12 local charities and youth sports teams over the next 12 months.

“In addition, we have planned a ‘Celebration Day’ in June, where invited guests, dignitaries and the media will be given a chance to see ‘behind the wall’ with a tour

of the site and which will include, in collaboration with Lancaster Civic Vision, the unveiling of a green plaque to commemorate 100 years of textile production on this site.