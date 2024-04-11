Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Matilda Walden, 15, is going to showcase a film that has been produced to accompany her song ‘Doris’ which she wrote with her mother Jayne.

The song lyrics talk about a trapped bird that only Doris can set free. It is an analogy for controlling relationships.

The song which is on Spotify has had some great reviews from Matilda's loyal followers; she has over 2,900 followers on Facebook and 6,000 subscribers on Youtube, her most watched video having had nearly 600,000 views.

Matilda with members of the West End Players performing on Morecambe beach.

Doris also features on her CD ‘Always the Outcast’ which will be stocked soon in HMV stores.

Matilda has always made her own music videos which have received thousands of views, but they have mainly featured just her singing.

So with the help of her mother, she came up with a very unique idea for a music video.

They then called on the help of the West End Players, an amateur performance group based in the West End Playhouse run by Matt Panesh.

Matilda Walden presents Doris at the West End Playhouse in Morecambe on April 19.

Matilda said that since attending his workshops and being part of the West End Players she has learnt so much and had so many opportunities to perform.

Matilda's premiere is on April 19 at 7pm.

There will be live music, homemade nibbles and a showing of the film she produced.

This will be followed by a showing of Alien produced by Helen Logan.

Tickets are donations on the door and if you donate over £5, you will receive one of Matilda's CDs.

Book at https://www.skiddle.com/whats-on/Lancaster/West-End-Playhouse/Film-Night-Doris--Alien-The-Musical/38203400/