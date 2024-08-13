Lancaster teen conquers tough and challenging expedition in Scottish Highlands
Rory, along with 11 newfound friends, embarked on this epic journey together as they set off from the shores of Loch Eil near Fort William and deep into the mountains of the Scottish Highlands.
The Pinnacle is Outward Bound's most challenging but rewarding expedition, attracting participants from around the world, with fewer than 100 young people completing it every year. Made for those who are curious and have a hunger for adventure, the Pinnacle encourages participants to get out of their comfort zones, discover what they’re capable of and create meaningful and lasting memories that will endure for years to come.
Throughout the 19 days, Rory and his group camped, climbed, canoed and hiked their way for miles across the Highlands.
Sleeping under the stars, navigating through glens, and conquering some of the tallest mountains the British Isles have to offer.
They practised everyday life skills like building courage, compassion and confidence in their own abilities whilst also taking on whatever Mother Nature could throw at them.
A highlight of the expedition is the famed "solo" experience, where each participant spent time alone in nature to reflect and grow.
Rory said: “You’d hardly believe it but I’m sad to say the trip felt too short. Next year I would like to come back and do back-to-back expeditions.
"I enjoyed the mountains and lochs of e highlands, the whole experience was great. Although The Pinnacle was challenging it helped me realise I haven't found my limit yet.”
James Corfe, an Outward Bound instructor who directed this year’s expedition, said: “Rory and his group have been exceptional from the get-go and made me so proud. They’ve overcome wild weather, huge mountains and enormous lochs, whilst trekking over 19 days. The friendships he’s made and the resilience they have all shown to achieve this has been extraordinary and left me feeling so inspired in our next generation of young people."
Every year, Outward Bound works with 25,000 young people and is committed to making these transformative experiences accessible to all.
For more information about The Outward Bound Trust and its summer adventures, visit https://www.outwardbound.org.uk/courses
