A Lancaster teenager is going down a storm on YouTube with a new programme featuring none other than antiques guru David Harper.

Matilda Walden from Lancaster has collaborated with David, of BBC Bargain Hunt and Antiques Road Trip fame, to launch a new series of programmes on her YouTube channel, called Good Buy.

In the first programme, David gives Matilda – who has a great interest in antiques – £500 and throws down a challenge: "Make me a profit."

Matilda proceeds to scour the antique shops and centres in and around Barnard Castle with David advising her on the best bargains.

A keen presenter who has produced her own music videos that have had thousands of views, she then made her adventures with David into her programmes Good Buy which she posts on her YouTube channel at 8pm on a Sunday.

Matilda said she loved filming the shows with David who she said had an outstanding wealth of information on antiques and history, and was absolutely hilarious.

"We had some great laughs,” she said.

Matilda Walden with David Harper of BBC Bargain Hunt fame.

Good Buy has had a superb response from her followers from people saying they couldn't stop laughing to one saying it was one of the best antiques programmes they have seen.

The programmes follow her looking at various ways of selling the items she purchased including involving Antiques and Auctions of White Lund Avenue, Morecambe, where she even had a go at being an auctioneer.

Lee of The Old Sea Dog in Lancaster’s Moor Lane was also interested in buying one of the items. "It's a really quality item and will look great in the shop," he said.

You can tune into Matilda’s YouTube channel to see if she manages to make a profit with David’s cash at https://www.youtube.com/@matildariverwaldennews