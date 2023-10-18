Lancaster tech company raises £2k for domestic abuse victims
and live on Freeview channel 276
Springfield, located in the South Lakes have been supporting domestic abuse victims and their families since 1915 and are currently fundraising to help kit out a new safe house they are opening for men.
1 in 3 women are victims of domestic abuse in the UK whilst 1 in 6 men are affected.
Like Tech chose Springfield as their charity of the year and have set themselves a healthy target of £5,000.
This figure will enable Springfield to kit out two bedrooms in the new safe house- estimated total set up costs are £20,000.00 with support worker costs of £21,428.
The quiz night was a fantastic way for local Lancaster businesses to rally together and raise money for this impactful cause during Domestic Abuse Awareness month.
Kate Houlden, MD of Like Technologies said: "We are incredibly proud to support Springfield and felt it was especially important to host this event during Domestic Abuse Awareness month.
"The quiz night was a huge success, and we are incredibly grateful to all the companies that took part, whether that be by attending or donating raffle prizes.”
Like Technologies are a leading provider of control systems and software supporting the power generation industry.
If you feel you need support please call Springfield on 01539 726171 or email [email protected].
Alternatively call the National Abuse helpline on 0808 2000 247.