Lancaster tech company raises £2k for domestic abuse victims

A Halton-based electronics and software engineering specialists Like Technologies hosted a charity quiz night for local companies in aid of Springfield Domestic Abuse Support Services.
By Michelle Blade
Published 18th Oct 2023, 16:01 BST
Springfield, located in the South Lakes have been supporting domestic abuse victims and their families since 1915 and are currently fundraising to help kit out a new safe house they are opening for men.

1 in 3 women are victims of domestic abuse in the UK whilst 1 in 6 men are affected.

Like Tech chose Springfield as their charity of the year and have set themselves a healthy target of £5,000.

From left: Katie Banks, marketing executive, Like Technologies, Kate Houlden MD, Like Technologies, Clare Feeney-Johnson, community hub manager, Springfield Domestic Abuse Support Services.From left: Katie Banks, marketing executive, Like Technologies, Kate Houlden MD, Like Technologies, Clare Feeney-Johnson, community hub manager, Springfield Domestic Abuse Support Services.
This figure will enable Springfield to kit out two bedrooms in the new safe house- estimated total set up costs are £20,000.00 with support worker costs of £21,428.

You can donate https://www.justgiving.com/page/like-technologies-springfield

The quiz night was a fantastic way for local Lancaster businesses to rally together and raise money for this impactful cause during Domestic Abuse Awareness month.

Kate Houlden, MD of Like Technologies said: "We are incredibly proud to support Springfield and felt it was especially important to host this event during Domestic Abuse Awareness month.

Lancaster tech company Like Technologies hosted a quiz night for local companies and raised £2k for domestic abuse victims.Lancaster tech company Like Technologies hosted a quiz night for local companies and raised £2k for domestic abuse victims.
"The quiz night was a huge success, and we are incredibly grateful to all the companies that took part, whether that be by attending or donating raffle prizes.”

Like Technologies are a leading provider of control systems and software supporting the power generation industry.

If you feel you need support please call Springfield on 01539 726171 or email [email protected].

Alternatively call the National Abuse helpline on 0808 2000 247.

