Lancaster takeaway owner fined for food safety breaches had mouldy onion bhajis in the fridge

A Lancaster takeaway owner has been ordered to pay more than £5,000 following a conviction for a string of food safety and hygiene breaches.

Mr Khalil Hakim, the owner of Urban Spice, on Brock Street, Lancaster, pleaded guilty when he appeared at Lancaster Magistrates court on Tuesday (January 21) after failing to comply with requirements under the Food Safety and Hygiene (England) Regulations 2013.

Inspections by Lancaster City Council’s Environmental Health team in February and March 2024 identified poor standards at the premises, which included mouldy onion bhajis found in the fridge, poor handling of food, poor cleanliness and a lack of food safety management procedures.

Officers served statutory hygiene improvement notices to seek improved standards at the premises.

Following non-compliance, Mr Hakim appeared at court for failing to comply with two Hygiene Improvement Notices for food safety management and food safety training, and for placing food on the market which was deemed unsafe.

Mr Hakim was ordered to pay £5615.94 in fines and costs ( £1,600 in fines, Victim surcharge of £640 and legal costs of £3375.94).

Lancaster City Council will continue to monitor the business and take further action if necessary.

Councillor Paul Hart, cabinet member with responsibility for environmental services, said: “Our Food Safety team is committed to ensuring the protection and safeguarding of residents and visitors consuming food across our district.

“The team continually inspect and monitor all food businesses to ensure they adhere to relevant laws and regulations and we work with businesses, where needed, to help drive their operations up to expected standards.

“Poor food hygiene standards pose a serious threat to public health. This business had a history of poor ratings, and as this case shows, we will not hesitate in taking action against businesses who fall short of food safety and hygiene requirements.”