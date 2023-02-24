News you can trust since 1837
Lancaster takeaway gets 'zero' rating for its food hygiene standards

A Lancaster takeaway has been handed a new food hygiene rating.

By Debbie Butler
2 minutes ago - 1 min read

Urban Spice in Brock Street was given a minimum score of zero out of five after assessment on January 13.

The new rating, which appears on the Food Standards Agency's website, means that ‘urgent improvement is required’.

Urban Spice is the only one of Lancaster's 133 takeaways with ratings to have a 0 out of 5 score.

Urban Spice in Lancaster scored zero out of five for food hygiene.
A total of 65 takeaways (49%) have ratings of five out of five.

