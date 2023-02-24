Urban Spice in Brock Street was given a minimum score of zero out of five after assessment on January 13.

The new rating, which appears on the Food Standards Agency's website, means that ‘urgent improvement is required’.

Urban Spice is the only one of Lancaster's 133 takeaways with ratings to have a 0 out of 5 score.

