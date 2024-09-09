Flames takeaway in Rosemary Lane, Lancaster.

Police and Home Office officials believe a Lancaster city centre takeaway has links to illegal migrant workers from eastern Europe plus potential modern slavery and money laundering, according to reports for a licensing review.

The Flames takeaway in Rosemary Lane is the focus of official reports including accusations of migrant worker abuse, £40,000 in cash being found ‘stuffed inside a safe’ along with alleged breaches of Covid pandemic guidance, door staff requirements and parking rules for delivery cars.

The premises licence for Flames is held by Rudolf Collaku, of West Street, Lancaster. He will have an opportunity to attend and give his views to a Lancaster City Council licensing review on Tuesday, September 10, in Morecambe

Flames is currently closed, a report states, but it has a licence to trade in the evenings and late at night until 5am. It was one of 21 takeaways visited by the authorities in recent investigations.

‘Modern slavery’ reports

Now, Lancashire Constabulary and the Home Office are calling for licensing action following new concerns and investigations. PC Andrew Taylor is recommending the Flames licence is fully revoked, according to documents sent to the council. The police have listed various incidents and concerns from logs over recent years.

One states: “A warrant was executed at the premises under the Modern Slavery Act. This followed intelligence the premises was linked to employing illegal immigrants there and other linked premises. PC Andrew Taylor took part.

“Over £40,000 was seized from the safe by officers. Of note, the safe was crammed with money, over-flowing with cash and flooded with water. At least half of the cash was soaking and some was rotten. Other items seized included paperwork, mobile phone devices and laptops. A full investigation was carried out by CID but unfortunately the witnesses declined to co-operate due to fear of repercussions. ”

Home Office action

The council licensing report adds: “Home Office immigration enforcement service officers are satisfied that activities at Flames takeaway over recent years involving illegal workers and practices are clearly prejudicial to the prevention of immigration crime including illegal working.

“The premises was visited five times between October 2022 and May 2024 by Home Office officers where illegal working has been a constant theme, with six illegal workers encountered. On the most recent visit, enforcement officers served a closure notice.

“On each occasion it was established that the incumbent premises licence holder, Rudolf Collaku, was the liable party. Accordingly, civil penalties totalling £110,000 have been issued to the business on three separate occasions, all of which currently remain unpaid.”

These date from March 2023, then January and June 2024.

The city council report adds: “It is considered the licence holder, Rudolf Collaku, has deliberately overlooked the rules and laws to prevent crime and disorder. Furthermore, Home Office immigration officers believe the use of illegal labour in this country provides an unfair competitive edge and deprives the UK economy of tax revenue.

“Illegal workers are often paid below the minimum wage, itself an offence, and National Insurance payments are not paid. The main draw for illegal immigration is the ability to work outside of the law. These illegal workers can find themselves toiling in poor working conditions for long hours and little remuneration.”

The licensing review at Morecambe Town Hall starts at 10am on Tuesday.