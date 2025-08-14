Lancaster student housing firm taken over in multi-billion pound deal

A student property provider which has developments in Lancaster has been taken over by another firm.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Empiric Student Property PLC which has student properties at 77-81 Penny Street, 99-101 Penny Street and Lancaster Victoria Court, has been taken over by Unite Group plc.

Combined, the two firms operate more than 12,000 North West bedspaces.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Completion of the deal would result in a £10.5bn combined portfolio, of which Unite’s share would be £7.4bn, with around 75,000 beds, 92% of them located in Russell Group university cities, reports Place North West.

Empiric's student property at 77-81 Penny Street, Lancaster.

Following completion of the deal Empiric shareholders will hold approximately 10% of the issued share capital of the enlarged group, with existing Unite shareholders holding 90%.

Unite said that the acquisition of Empiric’s “high quality, complementary portfolio provides Unite with greater scale and enhanced growth opportunities aligned to the UK’s strongest universities”.

Having accommodation for returner students to move into has obvious appeal for Unite, which accommodates around 35,000 first-year students per academic year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The well-established Hello Student brand is tailored to the needs of this market segment.

Unite said the deal will unlock £13.7m of savings.

Richard Huntingford, chair of Unite said: “Acquiring Empiric’s high-quality and complementary portfolio accelerates our growth into the attractive returner student segment, enabling us to better serve students throughout their academic journey.

“Unite is uniquely positioned to unlock significant synergies and accelerate earnings growth for both sets of shareholders. Alongside university partnerships and our significant development pipeline, the acquisition provides a new growth driver to deliver enhanced scale and long-term value for shareholders.”

Empiric’s North West portfolio amounts to around 1,500 beds, its single largest region, and has been grown this year through the addition of Tatton House in Manchester, bought for £19.75m in January.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Empiric regional portfolio amounts to three Lancaster holdings, six in Liverpool and three in Manchester. Consent has been established for a 310-bed extension at Victoria Point, Manchester.

Unite already boasts more than 5,300 student beds in Liverpool alone, across five sites. The operator also has around 5,600 bedspaces in Manchester.

A key current Unite project is a venture with Manchester Metropolitan University to deliver a density-seeking redevelopment that will see the 770-bed Cambridge Halls replaced by a 2,300-bed new-build.

Floated early this year, plans were submitted in June.