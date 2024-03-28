Lancaster store warns pet owners to keep animals away from Easter treats which could make them ill

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Treats such as chocolate can be dangerous to dogs and cats, leading to potentially serious symptoms if consumed.

Pet specialist WCF Pet & Equestrian, which has a store at Claughton, near Lancaster, says taking simple steps to ensure items such as chocolate eggs are kept away from pets would

ensure that they could enjoy Easter safely.

WCF Pet & Equestrian operates eight stores across the North of England and south-west Scotland offering a range of products and advice for pet owners and the rural community.

Hannah Muirhead, from WCF Pet & Equestrian, said: “Although many pet owners will know how dangerous human foods such as chocolate can be to pets, it’s worth remembering that

curious pets will often hunt out discarded food, or even rummage through bins to sniff it out.

“And while you might be aware of the dangers, you need to make sure that children and visitors to your home understand how important it is that pets do not have access to

chocolate.”

Pets can still join in the Easter fun with pet-friendly treats.

Chocolate contains a substance called theobromine which dogs and cats struggle to metabolise, and can lead to serious symptoms including vomiting, diarrohoea and

seizures.

Hannah said: “Make sure you store chocolate eggs in a safe place where pets cannot get to them, and if you are holding an Easter egg hunt in your garden, make sure your

dog is on a lead at all times and pick up any eggs which may get left behind.”

Hannah said it wasn’t just chocolate that pet owners needed to be vigilant about this Easter.

“Traditional Easter treats such as Hot Cross Buns often contain raisins, currants or sultanas, all of which are toxic to cats and dogs, potentially causing tummy upsets and illness so

ensure they’re kept out of reach, especially if your pets are left unsupervised.

“Also be careful around spring plants such as lilies and daffodils which can pose serious risks to pets.

"Lilies contain toxins that can lead to kidney failure in cats even from a small amount, while daffodils’ poisonous alkaloids can cause vomiting, diarrhoea, and

excessive salivation. Daffodil bulbs are the most hazardous, so keep them away from curious pets.”

Hannah said pets could still join in the Easter fun with pet-friendly alternatives.

“Set up an alternative Easter egg hunt in the garden for them to search for their favourite food treats, or buy them a little Easter present such as a new toy or ball.”

WCF’s Country & Garden Centre on Hornby Road in Claughton is one of eight WCF stores across the North of England and south-west Scotland offering a range of products for animals and advice for pet owners and the rural community.