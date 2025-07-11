A cat centre is trying to find the owners of a feline that made a stop-off in Lancaster during a 400-mile journey – inside a bus engine.

The puss was discovered when the minibus from the south of England arrived at the Parks of Hamilton Depot in Blantyre in Glasgow.

The bus set off from South Mimms services, Hertfordshire, and made stops at Norton Canes services and Lancaster services before arriving in Scotland.

When the bus arrived back at the Parks of Hamilton depot in Blantyre, the cat jumped out of the engine as the driver opened it.

Scout, the cat who travelled across country in a bus engine.

She stuck around the depot for a couple of days before being safely brought to the centre.

She has been named Scout by the centre and was checked by a vet and is estimated to be just one year-old.

Deputy centre manager, Rachael Ward, said: "The first thing Scout did was eat an entire pouch of food in one go before settling down for a two-hour nap – clearly thankful for some safety and absolutely exhausted!

Can you help find Scout's owners?

"She is under weight but otherwise in good body condition, just very dirty from her travels. Surprisingly, and thankfully, she is completed uninjured after her ordeal.

"Scout is a domestic shorthair, white and tortoiseshell in colour with quite distinctive markings. We're hopeful that with enough attention, her owner will recognise her.

"Sadly, Scout is not microchipped. We would be so, so grateful if people could share her story. It would be a miracle to reunite her with her owner."

Anyone who might be able to help can contact Cats Protection Scotland Cat Centre on 0141 779 3341 or email [email protected].