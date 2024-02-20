Lancaster solicitors firm has been serving the community for 75 years
Joseph A Jones who set up the firm all those years ago, grew up in Yorkshire, the son of a prominent trade unionist.
He started his working life as Deputy Town Clerk in Morecambe moving to the position of Town Clerk in Ikley upon getting married.
He moved back to the Lancaster area in the 1940s, setting up business as a solicitor in private practice at Barclays Bank Chambers on New Street (then known as Martin’s Bank Chambers) in 1949.
He founded his practice on the principles of honesty, integrity and quality; wanting to serve, help and protect those in his local community.
In 1969, Joseph Jones was joined in partnership by Peter Higgins.
Joseph retired in the 1980’s and sadly died in 1993. Peter retired in 2008 and died in 2020.
Despite the time that has elapsed since their time in legal practice, both are well remembered in our community with tales still regularly being told of their compassion, humour and hard work.
Joseph and Peter were joined by Joseph’s daughter Sue Hodgson in 1971 when she became articled to Peter, qualifying as a solicitor in 1978.
Sue remained at the firm until her own retirement in 2017.
The current partners Gary Rycroft, Jennifer Sammons and Olivia Egdell-Page all worked closely with Sue and indeed remain in touch with her as a mentor and friend.
This continuity of leadership and belief in the ethos of the firm have ensured that the original principles of the firm have remained firmly at the heart of the firm.
Joseph A Jones & Co moved to 6 Fenton Street, Lancaster in 2007 and continues to offer good quality, bespoke legal advice to its clients specialising in the areas of residential and
commercial property and private client law (including wills, trusts and probate).
Whilst times have undoubtedly changed since Joseph Jones opened his doors in Lancaster in 1949, Joseph A Jones & Co still remains a legal firm with a passion for client service and
quality advice delivered in a friendly, down to earth and approachable manner.