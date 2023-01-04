Specialist Solicitor Barbara Richardson has been appointed as the new Head of Divorce and Finance at BSG Solicitors while chartered legal executive (CILEX) Sara Williams – who has specialised in family law for 18 years – has joined the team.

Specialist Solicitor Suzanne Willey heads the Children Team working alongside Solicitor Hannah Forsyth at the Aalborg Place offices.

Barbara is accredited by Resolution in the areas of Complex Financial Property and Pensions on Divorce and is currently the only Resolution accredited pensions specialist Lawyer in Lancashire.

From left, front row, Barbara Richardson, Alex Byrne and Suzanne Willey; back row , Vicky Atkinson, Terri Whitlow, Laura Poole, Sara Williams and Hannah Forsyth.

She is also the Chair of the Lancashire and Cumbria Resolution Committee.

She qualified as a Solicitor in 1995 and alongside late BSG partner, Andie Brown, she became a member of the Law Society’s Family Law Accreditation Scheme when it began in 1999.

Sara specialises in divorce and finance and deals with children and domestic abuse cases both privately paying and legally aided.

She is a firm supporter of the CILEX route to becoming a Lawyer having co-founded the Lancashire Branch of CILEX and is the current Chair.

Suzanne has specialised in Children Law since qualifying 17 years ago. She is experienced in a wide range of family matters including care proceedings, private law children cases and domestic abuse cases.

Suzanne is a member of the Law Society’s Children Panel and is accredited by Resolution in the areas of Children Law and Domestic Abuse.

Hannah is also a member of the Law Society’s Children Panel and is experienced in dealing with highly complex matters, having had a case referenced in The Law Reports and other high profile cases which have gone through the High Court due to their complexity.

Also on the family legal team is Solicitor Alex Byrne with more than five years experience in Family law along with Legal Assistants Vicky Atkinson, Laura Poole and Terri Whitlow.