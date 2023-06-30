Lancaster solicitor thanks her team after being chosen as finalist for top award

Charlotte Russell, Head of the Residential Conveyancing Team at Oglethorpe Sturton and Gillibrand, is a finalist for the Enterprise Visions Awards (EVAS).

The EVAS celebrate and promote women in business and Charlotte has been selected as a finalist in the Customer Service category.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Charlotte receives glowing testimonials and feedback from clients, and is highly regarded amongst the local business community.

Lancaster solicitor, Charlotte Russell.

She said: “This is for my team and all my colleagues, to celebrate the hard work and effort we all put in every week to deliver the high standard of service and client care that our firm is known for, and its testament to them, that I’ve been selected.

"I’m excited for the build-up to the awards ceremony over the next few months and being there at the final.”