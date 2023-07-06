Launching on July 29, the free events will run for four consecutive weeks, giving the little ones across Lancaster something to enjoy over their summer break.

Starting with a Women’s World Cup Celebration event, Marketgate welcomes shoppers of all ages to take part in their shootout event where football fans can compete to score the highest points.

This competitive event comes just in time for the start of the FIFA Women’s World Cup with the first match being played on July 20 2023.

Lancaster's Marketgate Shopping Centre has organised free events over summer for the whole family to enjoy.

The second event at Marketgate this summer invites families to get crafty and creative, with an interactive workshop where shoppers can create their own seasonal picture using bright coloured sand.

In week three, shoppers are invited to personalise their own free beach bag with fabric pens, embellishments and haberdashery notions, making it a perfect accessory for summer days out.

The final event in the Fun in the Sun lineup lets you escape from reality for a day.

Families are invited to transform into their favourite character with a Fun Face Painting event.

A HUGE giveaway is taking place alongside the summer events at Marketgate in collaboration with local cinema and theatre, The Dukes.

Every Friday, between July 28 and September 1, Marketgate will be giving away two tickets each week to The Dukes!

To enter, shoppers must take a photo on the giant deck chair, that has been installed at the centre, and send their snaps to Marketgate via social media.

The prize draw for tickets is running for six weeks, giving families plenty of time to enter.

Together with the giant deck chair installation, the summer event area will also be hosting their seasonal colouring competition between July 21-September 4 2023.

The Fun in the Sun events take place every Saturday July 29-August 19 from 11am – 4pm.

The Ping Pong Parlour in association with, Table Tennis England, will also be open daily between 10am and 3pm for shoppers to enjoy free of charge.

Hop onto Marketgate’s social media pages to keep up to date with the Centre, which can be found on Facebook at www.facebook.com/MarketGateLancaster, Twitter at