Lancaster shopping centre helps Morecambe Bay Foodbank with school uniform project
The Uniform Project is dedicated to helping families in the Lancaster and Morecambe area by offering them the option to donate their child’s gently used uniforms, saving them from the bin and ensuring there is lots of use from them.
Every donated uniform item received by the Uniform Project undergoes a thorough inspection by a team of volunteers.
If necessary, the items are professionally cleaned by Johnsons on Caton Road to ensure that all uniforms distributed through the project meet high-quality standards.
The following items are urgently needed for donations: trousers, skirts, school skirts, polo shirts, sweatshirts/jumpers, gym kits, blazers, cardigans, and summer dresses. Donations can be made from July 17 to September 1 at Marketgate Shopping Centre, just in time for the new academic year.
The designated drop-off point is located within the centre square outside Primark.
Please note that the following items will not be accepted for donation: shoes, socks, undergarments, and any items with stains, rips, tears, or frayed edges.
Visit the Morecambe Bay Foodbank website to find more information https://morecambebay.foodbank.org.uk/uniformproject/
At the moment Morecambe Bay Foodbank is urgently seeking the following items:
*Our Ladies Catholic High School uniform – all sizes, boys and girls
*Central High School uniform – all sizes, boys and girls
*Bay Leadership Academy – all sizes, boys and girls
*Morecambe Bay Academy – all sizes, boys and girls
Contact them on 01524 932001 or email Morecambe Bay Foodbank on: [email protected]