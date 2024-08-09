Lancaster shopping centre car park to be temporarily closed for essential works
Starting from August 12, Marketgate car park in Lancaster will be temporarily closed due to essential works by Electricity North West taking place.
The shopping centre will remain open as usual.
Marketgate Lancaster said on their Facebook page: “Thank you for your patience and co-operation whilst essential works by Electricity North West are taking place.
"Keep an eye on our social media channels for further updates.”
For any questions, please contact Electricity North West directly at 0800 195 4141 or via email at [email protected].