Last month, Jolanta Cross became the centre manager for St Nics – as it is affectionately known – although she has been ensuring the smooth and efficient running of the centre in the absence of a manager since 2018.

Born in the seaside town of Klaipeda in Lithuania, Jolanta moved to the UK in 2000 and lived in Heysham for some time before moving to Morecambe, where she now resides with her two children and her pet cat.

In that time, Jolanta has been involved in many high-profile projects and different events in the city and has connected with a variety of organisations, such as Lancaster BID and the Duchy of Lancaster at the Castle, through her work with Castlegate Security Services which she joined in 2006.

Jolanta Cross is the new manager at St Nicholas Arcades in Lancaster.

Jolanta is renowned for working tirelessly and immersing herself in as much local activity as time permits. Her friends says she is never one to turn down an interesting or exciting challenge, and they would describe her as a very ‘can do’ person and someone to rely on.

Jolanta enjoys live music, theatre shows, keeps fit in her self-defence classes and is often seen supporting Morecambe FC when they are playing at home.

In her limited spare time, she helps at Beaver and Explorer Scouts and is very much a part of the Lancaster community.

Jolanta says being centre manager presents a genuine opportunity to enhance what the city of Lancaster already has to offer local people and visitors. She has a vision and says she wants St Nics to become a place where people come to eat, drink, shop and park, and return home looking forward to their next visit.

“Lancaster is a very vibrant city with its own university, a wonderful castle, and fabulous shops,” said Jolanta.

“St Nicholas Arcades Shopping Centre is located in the very centre of historic Lancaster.