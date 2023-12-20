Lancaster shopping centre announces its chosen charity for 2024 after public vote
and live on Freeview channel 276
Votes were counted to reveal St John’s Hospice would be supported by the Lancaster shopping centre in the year to come.
“We are delighted to be working with St John’s Hospice who offer their care and support when people are most in need,” said centre manager Sarah Harrison.
“We received a huge number of nominations for many incredible charities and would like to thank everyone who took the time to vote. As well as supporting St John’s Hospice in fundraising, it’s great to help raise the profile of such a worthwhile charity.”
Many amazing charities were nominated by the public and after going through two rounds of community voting via the centre’s social media pages, the local charity was selected. Amongst the many fundraising opportunities, St John’s Hospice will also have access to a donation point at the centre and online coverage via the shopping centre’s online channels.
Lisa Morgan, fundraising manager at St John’s Hospice, said they are delighted to be the Marketgate Shopping Centre’s chosen charity for 2024.
"Not only will this help raise vital funds to support our work in Lancaster and its surrounding areas, but will also help raise awareness of how our services can help support individuals, and their families, going through end-of -life care,” she said.
"We look forward to working in partnership with Marketgate Shopping Centre for the benefit of people in Lancaster.”
For more information, please visit www.marketgatelancaster.co.uk, ‘Like’ on Facebook www.facebook.com/MarketGateLancaster and Instagram www.instagram.com/marketgatelancaster, or Follow on Twitter @MarketGateLancs.
About St John’s Hospice
St John’s Hospice, based at Slyne Road, provides free palliative care to patients with life shortening conditions. Their services cover a population area of 250,000 people in North Lancashire, South Lakes and parts of North Yorkshire.
The hospice has been part of the local community for more than 35 years and provides a vital service to patients and families all over the community. Their aim is to ensure that on the journey towards the end of life, they provide the right care, in the right place, at the right time.