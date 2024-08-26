Lancaster shoplifter who assaulted staff trying to stop her stealing items jailed for eight months

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A shoplifter has been jailed for numerous thefts from shops in Lancaster city centre.

Ashleigh Kane, 27, of Ambleside Road, Lancaster has been jailed for eight months by magistrates at Lancaster.

The district judge who was presiding over the trial also agreed to serve a Criminal Behaviour Order on Kane for two years, prohibiting her from entering any retail store within Lancaster City Centre, prohibiting her from being abusive towards any retail employee and prohibiting her from assaulting any retail employee.

The court heard that over the last month, Kane has stolen seven times and on one more occasion in June 2024 from shops all within Lancaster city centre.

The court heard that on a number of occasions Kane would become abusive and threatening to retail staff if they tried to prevent her from stealing items.

On two occasions the court heard that when confronted by retail staff, Kane has assaulted them; punching them and biting them, including attacking an off duty police constable who went to assist the retail staff.

The community beat manager for Lancaster city centre, PC Shaun Foster said: “Under Operation Vulture, we take a zero tolerance approach to those individuals in our community who steal from our local businesses, especially those who are abusive and violent towards our retail workers who are only trying to do their job.

"We will always try to take positive action and put them before the courts.

"It is good to see on this occasion the courts agreeing to issue a court order to target Kane’s behaviour in the long term.”