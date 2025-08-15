Lancaster shoplifter banned from city centre for five years

A man from Lancaster has been given a five year Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO).

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lee Mullen, aged 38 of no fixed address has been convicted of various shoplifting offences.

He appeared before Lancaster Magistrates Court on August 7 2025 and was sentenced to six weeks imprisonment for the shoplifting offences, a five year Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO) and 18 weeks in prison for a separate offence of Theft from a person and making a false representation.

The CBO has the following conditions:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lee Mullen.

*Not to enter Lancaster town centre as bound by the one way system, and outlined on a map, except for any pre-arranged appointments with doctors or solicitors which must be evidenced to police more than 24 hours in advance.

*Not to enter Aldi, Morecambe Road, Lancaster

*Not to enter Sainsburys, Morecambe

Sergeant Lindsay Brown of Lancaster and Morecambe’s Neighbourhood Policing Team said: “Shoplifting is not a victimless crime and it has a significant impact on local businesses and the communities they serve. "Through Operation Vulture, we will continue to work with our partners in the fight against shop theft, relentlessly pursuing shoplifters to ensure they are brought before the courts and held accountable for their actions.”

Operation Vulture is Lancashire Constabulary’s response to shoplifting across the county, backed by Lancashire's Police and Crime Commissioner Clive Grunshaw.

The operation sees dedicated officers undertaking hotspot patrolling, increasing their visibility in targeted areas and creating strong partnerships with retailers across the county to better share intelligence, get a deeper understanding of retail crime and identify more offenders.