Lancaster shop worker ordered to pay £916 after getting caught out in undercover vape sting
Mohmed Bawla, of Thurnham Street, Lancaster, sold a nicotine inhaling product called a Cherry Elf Bar to a 15-year-old girl at Vape Plug on North Road in the city centre.
The 50-year-old was caught out in an undercover operation by Lancashire Trading Standards officers on September 24.
Appearing before Preston Magistrates Court on, Bawla was fined £440 and ordered to pay costs of £300, as well as a victim surcharge of £176.
Angela Lomax, Trading Standards manager at Lancashire County Council, said: "Trading Standards are committed to take action against shops who put profit over the health of young people in Lancashire.
"It's important for anyone who thinks they can get away with selling illegal vapes to underage people to realise that this is endangering the health of young people and it is against the law.”