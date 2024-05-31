Lancaster shop worker ordered to pay £916 after getting caught out in undercover vape sting

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Lancaster vape shop worker has been ordered to fork out hundreds of pounds after he sold a disposable flavoured vape to a teenager without checking her age.

Mohmed Bawla, of Thurnham Street, Lancaster, sold a nicotine inhaling product called a Cherry Elf Bar to a 15-year-old girl at Vape Plug on North Road in the city centre.

The 50-year-old was caught out in an undercover operation by Lancashire Trading Standards officers on September 24.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Appearing before Preston Magistrates Court on, Bawla was fined £440 and ordered to pay costs of £300, as well as a victim surcharge of £176.

County Hall at Preston.

Angela Lomax, Trading Standards manager at Lancashire County Council, said: "Trading Standards are committed to take action against shops who put profit over the health of young people in Lancashire.

"It's important for anyone who thinks they can get away with selling illegal vapes to underage people to realise that this is endangering the health of young people and it is against the law.”

She added: "Our officers conduct frequent test purchases across the region and anyone who is caught selling products illegally to underage young people risks prosecution, large fines and associated costs."