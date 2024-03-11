Lancaster shop taps into changes in people's shopping habits with popular live stream video sales

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

In its 18 years in Lancaster, First Age Comics has seen lots of changes to the city centre, as well as big changes to the way people shop. The last few years have been a rollercoaster for small retailers when you factor in the pandemic, the cost of living crisis and more online shopping.

Owner of the Moor Lane shop, Lucy Braithwaite, said: “To us, nothing is better than shopping in person and we’re lucky enough to continue running a traditional shop. These days it makes sense to reach a lot of people, especially as a seller of ‘non-essential’ things, though many locals would argue that comics, books and toys are essential!

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Last year customers asked if we would start selling via live stream video. At first we were reluctant – not really us, and another thing to learn.

Lucy Braithwaite of First Age Comics, Moor Lane, Lancaster.

“As it turned out, showcasing our comics live over the internet and across the UK has been a nice surprise. What these customers tell us is quite interesting. Even via video, they feel as though they’re visiting an independent shop.

"They often say that they wish they had one like it nearby. Sometimes they had that local shop and one day it disappeared. Off the back of shopping with us, some customers have said that they would visit Lancaster for the first time.”

Lucy said this is proof people really do seek out unique businesses as part of the tourist experience and that’s why they’re important, especially in Lancaster.

"Our online income is going towards improving the shop for locals and tourists alike,” she added.

“It’s still a tough economy for small shops to grow while people are understandably cutting back. I enjoy browsing but then sometimes feel awkward about not spending on the day. Thinking as a shop owner, I would rather people browse than not.

"I find that if I know what people sell, I can keep them in mind the next time I want to buy a gift or a treat. You can support an independent business for free by leaving a good review about your visit.”