Lancaster shop stocks Christmas gift ideas that are a little bit different

If you’re looking for something that little bit different for your Christmas gifts, a Lancaster shop might just have the answer.

Arteria launched 18 years ago with a vision to bring a unique shopping experience offering unusual design-led gifts, and contemporary art and crafts to the city.

That vision still remains at the very heart of the Brock Street business today where customers looking for a present or a piece of artwork for their home repeat over and over the refrain, “I can always find something different here”.

Over the last few years, there has been a greater focus on sourcing and stocking sustainable and ethically made products. Arteria are pleased to have established good working relationships with so many brands that tick those boxes, and are thrilled that their customers recognise and trust their ethos and products.

The shop is also proud to be an official Bath House stockist, whose mission for their British made perfume and natural skincare collection is: ‘To encourage people to live a more sustainable lifestyle, reconnecting with nature and improving health and wellbeing through skincare and fragrance’.

Made locally in Sedbergh, the Bath House range is all ethically-sourced, organic and packaged with sustainability strongly in mind.

Arteria’s focus and commitment to source products based on quality and design has always been met by St Eval. Based in Cornwall, their very popular candle collection delivers on both a superior quality of product and sustainability.

St Eval recently received a Queen’s Award for Enterprise in Sustainable Development, a first for a candle manufacturer representing the highest accolade for business success. The Lancaster shop has an extensive range of St Eval candles and room diffusers in store for you to discover, and with prices ranging from £3.50 they make the perfect gift or treat.

Owner and managing director Jane Richardson said: “As an independent retailer we hope that by us sourcing products that reflect your values in turn makes Christmas shopping with us a joyful and exciting experience, and in a small way contributes to your winter of wellbeing.”