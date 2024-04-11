Watch more of our videos on Shots!

In addition, Lancaster City Council is holding one local election for a vacancy at Carnforth and Millhead.

The police commissioner and city council polls will take place on the same day.

The Conservatives, Green Party, Labour and Lib-Dems are all competing for the Carnforth and Millhead seat.

Lancaster Town Hall. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Across the district, big topics include housing, planning, business and the local economy, Morecambe Bay tourism, the Eden Project, Lancaster city centre’s development, university student needs, music venues and nightlife; museums and culture; railways, roads, energy, farming and the environment.

There has also been activity around anti-social behaviour, women’s safety and the safety of people having nights-out.

City council candidates for the Carnforth and Millhead ward are Lynda Dagdeviren for the Liberal Democrats, Emily Heath for the Green Party, Jackson Stubbs for the Labour Party and Peter Yates for the Conservative Party.

Candidates for the Lancashire Police and Crime Commissioner role are Neil Darby for the Lib-Dems, Clive Grunshaw for the Labour Party and Andrew Snowden for the Conservative Party.

Separately, parish councillors for a brand-new council at Yealands near Lancaster have been appointed after an uncontested election.

Parish elections were a possibility in two wards for The Yealands Parish Council.

But all the candidates who put their names forward have been appointed unopposed, based on the number of vacancies.

The candidates for the Conyers ward were Lucy Helen Gillow Arthurs, Dawn Maureen Hancock and Angela Metcalfe.

The candidates for the Redmayne ward were Roger Dent, Gerry Moore, John Charles Smith and Sue Tyldesley.

The Yealands Parish Council was created from the merger of two previous parish councils – Yealand Conyers and Yealand Redmayne.

It followed a petition signed by over 200 local voters, calling for an official review of arrangements and future options.

Lancaster City Council, which oversees all elections in the district, was asked to carry out the review and consultation process.

Like other district councils, Lancaster City Council collects local parish council precepts in the area along with its own council tax.