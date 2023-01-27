Chinese lanterns are already decorating the city centre streets promoting the main events which run from January 26-29 to mark the Year of the Rabbit.

This month’s event is organised by Lancaster University graduates, Percy Lee and Josh Leung who run Popber, a non-profitable social platform to help businesses in Lancaster.

A festival highlight is a parade which begins at 12pm on January 29 in Market Square and runs until 5pm.

A colourful dragon makes its way through Lancaster city centre during last year's Chinese New Year Festival.

A Chinese dragon will be joined by a Chinese lion and together they will parade around the city centre, mingling with shoppers.

Market Square will be the scene of an afternoon of kung fu, Chinese dance, music and magic by professional performers and local schoolchildren.

It’s also the venue for a variety of Chinese-themed stalls selling food, drink and other products. There’s a free photo booth to create your own souvenir of the day, and a Fai Chun writing workshop too.

St Nicholas Arcades will see festival action with a series of pop up performances taking place during the afternoon.

A Chinese lion takes a breather at Horseshoe Corner during last year's New Year Festival in Lancaster.

On January 28 and 29, Lancaster City Museum hosts Chinese New Year family friendly papercut activities and will have a temporary exhibition upstairs celebrating Chinese culture which opens on January 26 and runs until February 12.

