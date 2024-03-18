Lancaster search and rescue team helping Lancashire Police in missing person search
and live on Freeview channel 276
Eight volunteers from LASAR have been deployed across two days, and conducted a search from the river bank and boat at low tide.
Please contact Lancashire Police if you have any information or have seen Richard Parker, 62, who is missing from Wrea Green.
He was last seen in The Brooklands area at 2.20pm on Monday March 4.
Richard is 6ft 1, slim, with short salt and pepper hair. Although he is described as athletic, he walks with a limp.
Richard was last seen wearing red waterproofs, red helmet, black cycling leggings and walking boots. Richard was riding his push bike.
Richard has links to the Lake District and Scotland.
It is out of character for Richard to go missing and that is why police are concerned for his welfare.
A spokesman for Lancaster Area Search and Rescue said: “Our thoughts are with the family at this difficult time.
“LASAR is 100% funded by donations and all donations made go directly to paying for equipment maintenance and fuel to keep us running.
“If you wish to donate to LASAR please donate here https://www.paypal.com/fundraiser/charity/3621332