Lancaster scouts travel to South Korea for the 25th World Scout Jamboree

Scouts from nearly every country on the planet are come together once every four years to promote unity, community and togetherness.

This year the event will be hosted in Gunsan-si, South Korea and is the second time in the country has hosted the event.

The 17th World Scout Jamboree was held in the country in 1991.

Lancaster scout Hannah Coldwell, 17, is looking forward to her trip to the 25th World Scout Jamboree in South Korea.

The Scouts who are aged 14 – 18 will learn skills new skills, experience new cultures, and make international bonds with fellow scouts who may not share the same mother tongue but hold the same values as one another.

Lancaster scout Hannah Coldwell, 17, said: “I’m very excited! I’m looking forward to meeting new people from different countries and exploring new places.”

The Scouts heading to the Jamboree will also have the amazing opportunity of exploring Seoul for three days and also visit the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) – where

they will see the original demarcation line between North Korea and South Korea at the end of World War Two.

Scouts from Lancaster and 4,500 others from across the UK, will join over 45,000 others from almost every country in the world this year.

Many Scouts spend years looking forward to this event as only Scouts ages 14-17 are eligible to apply for the Jamboree.

C2 General Chief Scout Bear Grylls said: ‘Scouts from all corners of the UK are travelling over 12 hours to South Korea for the 25th World Scouts Jamboree.

"This year 4,500 young people from the UK and 40,000 others from nearly every country on the planet are coming together to take on new adventures, make lifelong friendships and experience this once in a life time opportunity.

“The theme of the Jamboree this year is to ‘Draw your Dream’ representing our willingness to accept young people’s ideas and opinions, and create an opportunity for them to make their Jamboree dreams come true.

“I’m so proud to be a part of a movement that puts young people first by helping almost half a million people develop skills for life.”