Lancaster Scout's pride as he volunteered to help with Queen's lying-in-state

The 120 Scout Volunteers were on hand to assist members of the public who were wanting to pay their respects to Scout Patron, Queen Elizabeth II, and to keep them safe.

Jenson and the other Scouts, who were aged between 18 and 25, joined other volunteers from the Samaritans to offer help where it was needed.

Jenson volunteered in shifts with the other Scouts in Victoria Tower Gardens to direct members of the public and to offer any assistance they required.

Jenson Thomas from Lancaster. Picture by Martyn Milner.

Jenson said: “It means an awful lot to be able to help with the lying-in-state process.

"I made a promise to do my duty to the Queen and now I’m actively able to do that one final time as people from all over the world come pay their respects.”

There’s been a special relationship between the Scouts and HM Queen, with Scout volunteers supporting her coronation. Throughout seven decades, HM The Queen encouraged Scouts to do their best and do their duty to help other people.

Those joining the Scouts promise to do their duty to the Queen and follow in her selfless service. The highest award in Scouting was the Queen’s Scout Award, where young people followed Her Majesty’s example of community, kindness and duty to the country.

The Queen’s Scout Award – now the King’s Scout Award - was the highest honour in Scouting and was awarded for service to others and skills development.

This honour is achieved by young people aged between 16 and 25 who have completed a range of challenges which includes service to their community, completing an expedition in wild country, undertaking a five-day residential project in a new environment, and developing an existing talent or learning some new skills to build on what they have already learned in the Scouts.