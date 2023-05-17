Mini Police allows local primary school children, from a selected school, to learn more about policing, learn new skills and take part in lots of fun-filled activities.

The scheme will run for eight weeks with inputs from different areas of policing such as the dog unit and neighbourhood policing, as well as inter-agency sessions from

the Fire Service and North West Ambulance Service.

An introductory session to Mini Police at a Lancaster school.

Officers have also organised various presentations and activity sessions based around important topics such as healthy eating, internet safety, cycle safety and disability awareness.

Before the scheme commenced, the children were asked to produce a poster or letter explaining why they would like to be part of the initiative.

PCSO Emma McGaughrin, who helps to run the scheme, said: “We are really excited to launch the Mini Police initiative in Lancaster.

“We believe all the topics and learning in the programme will be important to not only the children themselves, but the local community. This programme will provide these

A poster done by Evie from a Lancaster school for the Mini Police scheme.

young people with an increased sense of independence, confidence, and the ability to build that bridge between communities and the police.

“Through these sessions with our Mini Police we hope to introduce them to various aspects of policing, including our values and commitments as a Constabulary.

"We hope to provide a fun, informative and welcoming programme which will continue for years to come.”

Chief Superintendent Karen Edwards said: “I am proud to support the launch of Mini Police in Lancaster.

A poster done by Alisha at a Lancaster school for the Mini Police scheme.

