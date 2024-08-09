Lancaster schoolchildren create new powerful video and music about climate change

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Children from Bowerham Primary School in Lancaster have worked with musicians from More Music over the Summer 2024 term to create a powerful video featuring new songs, lyrics and placards sharing their feelings about climate change.

The video documents their pop-up performance in Dalton Square outside Lancaster Town Hall, to an audience including the Mayor of Lancaster.

Cellist/composer Maja Bugge and songwriter/producer Leroy Lupton from More Music worked with two Y6 classes and members of the school’s Eco and Arts Council to create the songs and produce a fantastic video, filmed by Rick Middleton from More Music.

The video shares the children’s feelings about climate change through their lyrics and music, shows their live performance in Dalton Square and the music sessions in school leading up to it.

The project, called ‘Reconnect’, culminated in a flash mob live performance in Dalton Square outside Lancaster Town Hall on June 19 2024.

The children performed their songs in the shadow of the town hall to an audience of parents and passers-by.

The Mayor of Lancaster, Abi Mills, was also in attendance to see the performance.

The children chose to write letters which shared their concerns and hopes for the future, which they hand delivered to the town hall.

‘Reconnect’ is an exciting multimedia schools project led by acclaimed cellist Maja Bugge and music leader/producer Leroy Lupton delivered by More Music and funded by Lancashire Music Hub.

The idea of Reconnect is for musicians and pupils to work together over five sessions to create a unique musical and visual response to how the children feel about climate change.

Over the course of the project, the children worked with Maja and Leroy to develop lyrics, played instruments to contribute musical ideas and created banners for their live performances.

Maja said: “One of the highlights for me was to see how both me, Leroy and the children got inspired to think about actions we could do in responds to the climate emergency. I also really enjoyed all the fantastic instrumentalists (guitarists, violinists, pianists) and singers who undertake lessons in school and got a chance to explore their instruments in a new creative setting.”

Leroy said: “It was inspiring to see so many young people engaged in such an important issue. Using songwriting and music production to tackle politics, economics and activism has been a fun and creative approach in giving the children agency and a way for their ideas to be heard. Bowerham School have been fantastic throughout the project and I was amazed to see how many children were already a part of their “eco-council” group who meet at lunchtimes and are active in thinking how their school and community can be more eco-friendly.”

Nick Haughton, teacher at Bowerham School, said: “Seeing the children engage so positively with the project was really exciting. Watching Maja and Leroy work, how they developed the children’s ideas and worked with them to put them into practice was so impressive; having the opportunity to be part of this unique project was very special for us and our children, who absolutely loved every minute of it and they have made some very special memories. It is also important to note the legacy that has been left as a result, adding to the voices, especially of our younger generations, to make change for the future of our planet.”

Darren Leadsom, project manager at More Music, said: “The children and our musicians have created a very powerful video together with music and lyrics that clearly share their passion for this subject and the change they want to see in future. It’s fantastic to be able to use music to inspire children to creatively respond to climate change issues and for them to deliver their message so effectively.”

Thanks to Rick Middleton for filming and editing the video. This project was funded by Lancashire Music Hub.

More Music is a community music organisation and charity based in the West End of Morecambe, find out more at https://moremusic.org.uk/