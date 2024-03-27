Lancaster school to host special tribute day in memory of much-loved teacher

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Dallas Road Community Primary School will be holding the event this Thursday, (March 28) in memory of teacher Rebecca Snell, who died in 2022 aged 41.

Money will be raised for the Rebecca Snell Fund which was set up to give musical opportunities to young people.

Dallas Road Community Primary School said on their Facebook page: “On Thursday March 28, we will be holding a special day to celebrate and remember Miss Snell’s musical legacy

Rebecca Snell.

"at Dallas Road and to raise money for the Rebecca Snell Fund.

“Children are invited to wear non-uniform, and to try to include something purple (which was Miss Snell’s favourite colour) in what they wear.

“In exchange, we encourage a donation to the Rebecca Snell Music Fund.

“In the afternoon, we will be holding a concert featuring a range of Dallas pupils past and present.”

The fundraising page at https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/beckisnell has so far raised over £6,200.

It says: “Rebecca loved her Music and loved teaching children. This page gives people an opportunity to give into that. This money will provide opportunities for children to access musical tuition they may not otherwise be able to afford, and/ or buy an instrument. We know this would thrill Rebecca.

“Her church KCC have kindly offered to facilitate donations, which will be administered and allocated by Dallas Road Community Primary School where she taught.”

Rebecca Snell, who died at the age of 41, was originally from the Isle of Wight but made Lancaster her home.

She taught at Dallas Road Community Primary School, and also taught piano, saxophone and flute to individual pupils.

She belonged to a church family, King’s Community Church, and was active in working with the music group and the children’s work.

Rebecca played and sang at church and in concerts, had written some of her own music and also some books.

Her first book, Joshua Out of the Desert, using the pen name Beckie-Jo Snell, was published in 2010 by Strategic Books.