Lancaster school pays tribute to ‘charismatic and innovative’ teacher who set up educational charity

Tribute has been paid by a Lancaster school following the death of a ‘charismatic and innovative teacher.’

Michael Davies taught history at Lancaster Royal Grammar School for many years until 2018.

The school announced that Mr Davies had passed away on Sunday July 28 after a long period of cancer treatment and palliative care. He was with family in Edinburgh as he died.

"Amongst other roles, he led Oxbridge preparation, gifted and talented activities, and was a boarding tutor," said a statement issued by the school.

Michael Davies.

"He was a charismatic and innovative teacher who believed that schools must help to create a better world.

"He led many field trips to Northern Ireland, meeting communities on both sides of sectarian divides. He also led a remarkable field trip to Israel and the West Bank in 2014. This was a catalyst for him to set up the educational charity Parallel Histories.

"Hundreds of schools are involved in Parallel Histories, which provides resources to help schools to teach controversial topics. Their work includes in person and online conferences,

debates and work across Europe; it has been celebrated in the House of Lords; in another strand many of our Sixth Form girls have worked with former servicewomen.

"Michael will be very much missed by many."

Details of Michael Davies’ funeral have yet to be released.