Lancaster Scandi coffee shop and bakery celebrating fifth birthday
Holm, at 20-22 King Street, Lancaster, is celebrating this Friday, June 6 and Saturday, June 7 with giveaways and offers, with a main prize of free coffee for five months.
Originally opening a few days before the first Covid lockdown in 2020, it's now expanded into the business formerly known as Filberts Bakery offering a bigger selection of baked goods, breads, pastries, coffees, teas and Scandinavian food and drink.
Holm have also announced a collaboration with Scotforth Road shop, Northern Delights, offering a wide selection of their homewares, gifts and celebration cards.
You can order products online at their website at https://holmcoffee.square.site/
Hampers and bundles, gifts and homewares, food, Holm teas, cakes, pastries and breads, and more are available on the website.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.