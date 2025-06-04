Lancaster Scandi coffee shop and bakery celebrating fifth birthday

A Lancaster city centre coffee shop and bakery is celebrating its fifth birthday this weekend.

Holm, at 20-22 King Street, Lancaster, is celebrating this Friday, June 6 and Saturday, June 7 with giveaways and offers, with a main prize of free coffee for five months.

Originally opening a few days before the first Covid lockdown in 2020, it's now expanded into the business formerly known as Filberts Bakery offering a bigger selection of baked goods, breads, pastries, coffees, teas and Scandinavian food and drink.

Holm have also announced a collaboration with Scotforth Road shop, Northern Delights, offering a wide selection of their homewares, gifts and celebration cards.

You can order products online at their website at https://holmcoffee.square.site/

Hampers and bundles, gifts and homewares, food, Holm teas, cakes, pastries and breads, and more are available on the website.