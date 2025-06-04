Lancaster Scandi coffee shop and bakery celebrating fifth birthday

By Michelle Blade
Published 4th Jun 2025, 15:38 BST

A Lancaster city centre coffee shop and bakery is celebrating its fifth birthday this weekend.

Holm, at 20-22 King Street, Lancaster, is celebrating this Friday, June 6 and Saturday, June 7 with giveaways and offers, with a main prize of free coffee for five months.

Originally opening a few days before the first Covid lockdown in 2020, it's now expanded into the business formerly known as Filberts Bakery offering a bigger selection of baked goods, breads, pastries, coffees, teas and Scandinavian food and drink.

Holm have also announced a collaboration with Scotforth Road shop, Northern Delights, offering a wide selection of their homewares, gifts and celebration cards.

Holm coffee shop and bakery in Lancaster is celebrating its fifth birthday this weekend.Holm coffee shop and bakery in Lancaster is celebrating its fifth birthday this weekend.
You can order products online at their website at https://holmcoffee.square.site/

Hampers and bundles, gifts and homewares, food, Holm teas, cakes, pastries and breads, and more are available on the website.

