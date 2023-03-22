The Salvation Army shop in Market Street turns 13 this year with shop manager Katherine Kenyon having spent 12 of those years working at the premises, along with long standing volunteers Katie and Paul.

The shop is currently looking for more volunteers such as sort room assistant, shop floor assistant, visual merchandiser and social media content creator.

Katherine said: “The Salvation Army shop is a great place to spend a few hours, volunteering your time and becoming part of a great and welcoming team.

The Lancaster Salvation Army charity shop is looking for volunteers.

"You will be welcomed into a friendly and warm environment by long-standing volunteers who have been helping in the shop for over 12 years, and you will also receive many benefits including free award-winning training and discounts.”

f you have a few hours to spare or are looking to gain experience, feel free to contact the shop for more information.

The charity shop has a strong presence in the local community and is involved in various projects including the Ukraine local appeal plus long standing work experience collaborations with Morecambe and Kendal colleges, and several local schools.

The Lancaster Salvation Army charity shop has also been involved in helping support the employment of asylum seekers.

And it is proud to be part of a large group of shops that have received the Outstanding Charity Retailer of the Year 2022 Award from the Charity Retail Association.

Those who visit the premises will find a variety of preloved and good quality items at affordable prices. From fashion to bric-a-brac, toys and games, shoes and bags and even a media collection, the store aims to divert items away from disposal and landfill while helping to further The Salvation Army mission.

The shop also has a dedicated men’s section with hundreds of new items being stocked every day.

If you have items to donate, they can be taken to the shop directly during business hours where a member of staff will help and offer more information about the government Gift Aid scheme, where donors can increase the value of their donations by 25%.