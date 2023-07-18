Belle Ame hairdressers in Lancaster ‘Ken & Barbie Hairstyles’ campaign promises to transport clients into a world of playfulness and unforgettable hair transformations.

Owner Lauren Bell understands the challenges that people face in these uncertain times.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With her passion for creating incredible hair and good vibes, Lauren has devised a one-of-a-kind promotion to encourage people to have a little fun and experience the magic of Barbie in their hair.

Belle Ame in Lancaster is offering Ken and Barbie hairstyles to mark the release of the Hollywood film. Picture by Google Street View.

Inspired by her experiences working in Dubai's most prestigious salons, Lauren believes that hair has the power to uplift spirits.

Her team lives and breathes the slogan “hair that feeds the soul”.

"Our salon is a sanctuary of light-hearted banter and laughter," said Lauren.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We take immense pride in delivering top-notch hair services while creating a friendly and welcoming atmosphere.

Belle Ame in Lancaster is offering fun Ken and Barbie hairstyles to mark the release of the new film.

"When our clients leave our salon with a big smile on their faces, that's when we know we've done our job right.”

Coinciding with the highly anticipated release of the Barbie film and with the internet abuzz with inquiries on how to style hair like Barbie, Belle Ame invites enthusiasts to partake in their exclusive Barbie hairstyles offer.

Under the expert guidance of Belle Ame's skilled stylists, you can now embrace the iconic Barbie look with a his and hers special deal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

You simply need to book yourself and another in for a Barbie & Ken colour and cut – and Belle Ame will only charge for Barbie.

The team’s expertise in balayage, the art of personalised hair coloring, ensures that your hair will be transformed into a special look that reflects your unique style.

From stunning Barbie ponytails that exude elegance to bold and vibrant colour transformations that will turn heads wherever you go, Belle Ame is ready to make your Barbie-inspired dreams a reality.