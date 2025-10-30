Lancaster roads in city centre square to be closed for Christmas event

Traffic is going to be temporarily prohibited from Dalton Square in Lancaster due to a Christmas event.

Lancashire County Council is requesting permission to temporarily prohibit traffic from Dalton Square in Lancaster for two and a half months from November 9.

The temporary prohibition is necessary to enable the safe holding of Lancaster on Ice event 2025.

It means no vehicles can proceed over Dalton Square from its junction with Friar Street, to its junction with A6 Great John Street.

Lancaster on Ice in Dalton Square. Roads in the square will be closed for two and a half months for the event. Photo: Daniel Martino.

It also means no vehicles can proceed over Dalton Square from its junction with Friar Street, to its junction with Nelson Street.

The prohibition will be from 2pm on Sunday November 9 2025 until 5pm on Wednesday January 21 2026.

Access for pedestrians will be always maintained.

The Police, Fire and Ambulance Services have been informed.

Alternative routes for vehicular traffic and cyclists affected by the closure is via Friar Street – Moor Lane – A6 Great John Street and via Nelson Street – Bulk Street – Sulyard Street.

During the period of the closure, the existing one-way prohibitions on Sulyard Street from its junction with Dalton Square to its junction with Bulk Street will be temporarily suspended.

And further, during the period of the closure, vehicles will be temporarily prohibited from traveling in an easterly direction on Sulyard Street from its junction with Dalton Square to Bulk Street.

Lancashire County Council intend to make an order to temporarily prohibit traffic in Westbourne Road, Lancaster from its junction with Washington Close to its junction with private street known as Piggy Lane.

It will run from 9.30am until 3.30pm on Friday, November 10, with an alternative route via Westbourne Road – Station Road – West Road – Willow Lane – Westbourne Road and vice versa.

This is to allow cabling works to be carried out on behalf of Openreach.

Lancashire County Council intend to make an order to temporarily prohibit traffic in Church Street, Lancaster.

It will run from 8am on Wednesday, November 12 until 6pm on Friday, November 14 with an alternative route via St Marys Parade – Castle Hill and vice versa.

