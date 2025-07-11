Lancaster road reopens after ‘minor injury’ collision

By Michelle Blade
Published 11th Jul 2025, 14:36 BST
Police said only minor injuries were sustained in a road collision in Lancaster.

Police closed Newlands Road in Lancaster earlier this morning (Friday) due to a road traffic collision.

They have now said it was a minor injury collision and have reopened the road.

Lancaster Area Police said on Facebook: “We let you know earlier that Newlands Road had closed due to a road traffic collision.

“We can now let you know that the road is open for you to travel.

“Thank you again for your patience and drive safely on your onward journeys.”

